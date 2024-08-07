Man Falls On Train Tracks In Bridgeport, Rolls Under Amtrak Train, MTA Says

The incident occurred in Bridgeport at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the train station at 525 Water St.

According to Dave Steckel with the Metropolitan Transportation Administration, the unidentified man rolled under the Amtrak train and did not make contact.

A preliminary investigation reveals the man sustained minor injuries and was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Bridgeport, Steckel said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

