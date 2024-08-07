Overcast 66°

Man Falls On Train Tracks In Bridgeport, Rolls Under Amtrak Train, MTA Says

A man who fell on the tracks at a Fairfield County train station was lucky and was able to roll under an Amtrak train.

A man who fell on the tracks at the Bridgeport Train Station managed to roll under an Amtrak train, receiving minor injuries. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

The incident occurred in Bridgeport at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the train station at 525 Water St. 

According to Dave Steckel with the Metropolitan Transportation Administration, the unidentified man rolled under the Amtrak train and did not make contact.

A preliminary investigation reveals the man sustained minor injuries and was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Bridgeport, Steckel said. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

