Man Dies After Jumping From Ferry In CT Harbor

The incident unfolded Tuesday night, Dec. 10, when emergency responders were alerted at 9:08 p.m. that a person with possible mental health issues had jumped into the water, according to city spokesperson Tiadora Josef.

Bridgeport police and fire marine units, the US Coast Guard, American Medical Response, and responders from surrounding towns rushed to the scene to assist. The man was pulled from the harbor and transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

The man's name was not released.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Bridgeport Social Service Department offers help to those struggling with mental health issues. They can be reached at 203-576-7680 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and 203-576-7416 after hours.

The National Suicide Hotline can be reached by dialing 988. The line is staffed at all times.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.