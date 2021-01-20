Reach Out CT Offers Free Emotional Support During the COVID-19 Pandemic

These days, our usual support system of family and friends isn’t so readily available. Many of us spend sleepless nights worrying about keeping businesses afloat, paying rent or visiting elderly relatives—never mind that every sniffle and ache can bring an anxiety of its own. Life under COVID is our “new normal,” and while the end may be coming into sight, it’s not over yet.

If you are one of the countless individuals struggling with worry and sadness, know that you are not alone. Reach Out Connecticut is a free emotional-support line at 844-TALK-4CT (844-825-5428) available seven days a week to Connecticut residents.

When you call the helpline at 844-TALK-4CT, you reach a trained mental health professional who can lend a compassionate ear, offer emotional support or connect you to resources such as free food, infant supplies and more. Reach Out CT is staffed and operated by Clifford Beers, a non-profit organization in New Haven focused on bringing mental health and wellness to children and families across the state.

People can call Reach Out CT about loneliness, feelings of isolation during COVID-19, a need to connect to food pantries or mental health resources for a friend or family member they are concerned about or just because they want someone to vent or talk to.

“Oftentimes people will call not necessarily because they need help, but because they have someone in their life who is struggling mentally and they don’t know where to begin with getting them help,” said Clifford Beers CEO Alice Forrester. “Because we have such an extensive number of resources, we can help point concerned people in the right direction so they can help their loved ones.”

If you don’t want to call, check out additional resources at https://www.cliffordbeers.org/covid-19-resources. Reach Out Connecticut

Clifford Beers pioneered mental health treatment in the United States with the first out-patient clinic founded in New Haven in 1913 and the organization named for him continues to do the same. Reach Out CT was founded by the organization in April 2020 to address emotional concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to make sure people get the resources they need in the way that they want it,” said Forrester, “which is why we have an extensive list of COVID-19-related aid resources on the Reach Out CT website or folks can text or call for help. Whether you need someone to speak with directly or want to look at our resources for yourself, we are here.”