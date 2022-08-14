Dynamic Duo: Bridgeport Man Wins $300K, Woman $177K In State Lottery Prizes

Two Fairfield County residents claimed lottery prizes valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Jose Acevedo, of Bridgeport, won a $300,000 prize from a Diamonds & Gold ticket purchased at Uptown News & Variety in Bridgeport, Connecticut Lottery announced.

CT Lottery said the store is located at 4200 Main St.

Wendy Espaillat Francisco, another Bridgeport resident, took home a $177,777 Electric 7s prize, the lottery announced.

That ticket was purchased at Main Wine & Liquor Shoppe, located at 3805 Main St. in Bridgeport, CT Lottery said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.