Dynamic Duo: Bridgeport Man Wins $300K, Woman $177K In State Lottery Prizes

Nicole Valinote
Two Fairfield County residents claimed lottery prizes valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars. Photo Credit: Pixabay/pasja1000

Jose Acevedo, of Bridgeport, won a $300,000 prize from a Diamonds & Gold ticket purchased at Uptown News & Variety in Bridgeport, Connecticut Lottery announced.

CT Lottery said the store is located at 4200 Main St.

Wendy Espaillat Francisco, another Bridgeport resident, took home a $177,777 Electric 7s prize, the lottery announced.

That ticket was purchased at Main Wine & Liquor Shoppe, located at 3805 Main St. in Bridgeport, CT Lottery said. 

