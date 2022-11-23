Bridgeport Resident Takes Home $100K CT Lottery CASH5 Prize

Contact Us
Two Connecticut residents claimed $100,000 lottery prizes.
An unnamed resident of Milford in New Haven County won a Cash5 prize from a ticket purchased at In N Out Mart Inc. in Milford, Connecticut Lottery announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The store is located at 186 Bridgeport Ave., the lottery said.

CT Lottery also reported on Monday, Nov. 21, that Luchious Hickmon, a resident of Bridgeport in Fairfield County, won a Cash5 prize from a ticket purchased at Felix Package, located at 874 Boston Ave. in Bridgeport. 

