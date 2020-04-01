Are You 4-CT? Donate To The Connecticut COVID-19 Charity Connection

COVID-19 has just about stopped our economy, left far too many jobless, and put enormous pressure on healthcare workers in Connecticut. Our citizens are scared. Those most affected are unsure how to feed their families, and healthcare providers, with schools closed indefinitely, just want to find a way to keep their children safe so they can go to work.

The Connecticut COVID-19 Charity Connection 4-CT is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit that unites donors—private philanthropists, community foundations and individuals—with statewide non-profit programs to quickly and accountably get funds into the hands of those affected by this crisis who need help most.

Forty percent of Americans can’t find $400 in a crisis. COVID-19 is that crisis, and our most vulnerable populations need assistance.

The group is co-founded by two Fairfield County residents, Don Kendall, CEO, and Ted Yang, COO, who are no strangers to this line of work as they are also co-founders of Social Venture Partners - Connecticut, a philanthropic organization that brings together donors, nonprofits and social enterprises to make a greater collective impact. [Yang is also an owner of Cantata Media, Daily Voice’s parent company.]

“The COVID-19 crisis is unprecedented and requires many different groups to come together,” said Kendall. “We are humbled by this opportunity to be of service to our state by providing a valuable connection between donors and important statewide projects that will help those in need.”

“One-hundred percent of contributions goes to funding projects like our support for CT Food Bank and Foodshare,” added Yang. “4-CT is a coordinated effort to bring corporate and individual donors as well as community foundations together to help those especially in need through this COVID-19 pandemic.”

4-CT already has one important fan.

“We will get through this together,” said Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, “and 4-CT will act as a vital tool to help provide much needed outside investment to keep our programs and services stable during this tenuous time.”

To donate or for more information visit 4-ct.org.