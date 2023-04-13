Bridgeport Man Who Stripped Teen Naked And Shot Him Mulitple Times Sentenced

A Bridgeport man who had been on the run for more than five years has been sentenced for the brutal 2017 murder of a teen.

Jahmari Cooper, age 23, of Bridgeport, was sentenced Wednesday, April 12 to 45 years in prison for the October 11, 2017 gunshot murder of Jeri Kollock, Jr., age 18, in the Green Homes Housing Project in Bridgeport, said Fairfield Judicial District State’s Attorney Joseph Corradino.

Cooper was found guilty of the murder in February by a jury.

In addition to the 45-year prison sentence, the judge sentenced Cooper to 10 years of special parole.

Evidence produced at trial showed that Kollock was stripped naked before he was killed in the basement of Building 1 of the housing complex. An autopsy revealed that the victim had been shot five times.

Cooper, who was 17 at the time of the murder, fled Bridgeport following the homicide and was apprehended in Florida in October 2018.

A search of Cooper’s residence in 2017 produced the semi-automatic pistol used in the commission of the murder, Corradino said.

“This case is symptomatic of the plague of gun violence among young people that afflicts the citizens of Bridgeport,” Corradino said.

Cooper is also awaiting trial for an unrelated homicide in Manhattan, New York.

