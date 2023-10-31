Know Him? Man Wanted For Burglarizing Bridgeport Islamic Center, Police Say

The incident took place in Bridgeport on Saturday, Oct. 14 around 11:30 p.m. at the Islamic Community Center located at 468 Clinton Ave.

The suspect stole several computer tablets and a digital camera, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.

The suspect is described as a Black male, thin, with a goatee-type beard and mustache. He was wearing black pants and a black and red sweatshirt with distinct writing on the front and back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport Police Detective Damien Csech (Robbery/Burglary Squad) at 203- 581-5204 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips line at 203-576-TIPS.

