James Taylor Is Here This Week — Grab Tickets Before They’re Gone!

The legendary singer-songwriter is bringing his All-Star Band to town this week. For anyone who grew up with his music—or made memories to it—these shows are more than concerts. They’re homecomings set to timeless soundtracks.

Tour Dates

Tickets are still available, but not for long. As of press time, $27 lawn seats were open at PNC Bank Arts Center, while Boston and Bridgeport had tickets starting around $90. This is the impulse buy worth making, because few artists deliver the joy, calm, and nostalgia that James Taylor does. Classics like “Carolina in My Mind” and “You’ve Got a Friend” aren’t just songs—they’re milestones in people’s lives. Hearing them live again is pure magic, so click now to grab seats before they’re gone.

At 77, James Taylor remains one of America’s most enduring voices. Born March 12, 1948, he has earned six Grammy Awards, the United States National Medal of Arts, a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and the rare achievement of scoring a Billboard Top 10 album in six straight decades. His music defined the singer-songwriter era with heartfelt hits like “Sweet Baby James” and “Fire and Rain.”

Picture a warm summer evening, the crowd swaying as James sings the first notes of a song you’ve known your whole life. That feeling—comforting and unforgettable—is what these shows promise. Don’t wait. Click now for tickets and give yourself a night you’ll never forget.

