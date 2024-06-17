Infant Drowns At Bridgeport Home

The incident occurred in Bridgeport around 9 p.m. Saturday, June 15, on Orland Street.

According to Tiadora Josef, a spokesperson for Bridgeport, officers responded to the home after receiving a 911 call of a possible drowning of an infant.

Police found the child, who was transported to Bridgeport Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, Josef said.

Police did not provide any other details surrounding the incident.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends during this tragic time," Josef said. "This is an active investigation."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

