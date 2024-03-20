Suspect Nabbed In $100K Bridgeport Jewelry Store Robbery

Bridgeport resident, 32-year-old Adam Buster was arrested on Friday, March 15 for the Saturday, June 10, 2023 robbery of ABC Jewelry at 102 Boston Ave.

According to Bridgeport Police Detective Jeffrey A. Holtz, Buster's arrest is the first of what will be several in the robbery in which the suspects made off with more than $100,000 in jewels.

During the robbery, three suspects wearing masks and gloves and brandishing guns rushed into ABC Jewelry and forced three employees into a back room, where they were pistol-whipped and robbed of personal items, Holtz said.

Holtz said Buster and the other suspects also stole $100,000 in mostly gold jewelry after smashing display cases and ripping merchandise off the walls.

The suspects made off in a getaway car, which was later recovered and processed by detectives.

One of the employees suffered a broken rib in the robbery. Another sustained a head injury, he added.

"The Bridgeport Police currently have felony warrants for other suspects involved in the robbery," Holtz said.

Two are in jail on unrelated charges and will be arrested soon. All are facing similar charges.

Buster and several of the other suspects have been arrested for numerous other violent crimes in the city, Holtz said.

Buster was charged with:

Robbery

Assault

Larceny

He is being held on a $750,000 bond.

