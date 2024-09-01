Firefighter Hurt, Family Left Homeless After Bridgeport Blaze

The blaze began in Fairfield County around 8:20 p.m. at a house in the 40 block of Alpine Street in Bridgeport, authorities said.

Firefighters battled the flames for hours before they got it under control. Though it wasn't before the fire had gutted the home, authorities said. Luckily, the family escaped before they were hurt.

A firefighter was not as lucky. They were injured while working at the home. Authorities did not release the injured firefighter's name but said their wounds were not considered life-threatening.

The Red Cross is working with the family to help them find housing.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

