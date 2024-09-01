Mostly Cloudy 77°

SHARE

Firefighter Hurt, Family Left Homeless After Bridgeport Blaze

Connecticut fire investigators are looking into what sparked a house fire that left a family of five homeless and a firefighter injured. 

Bridgeport firefighters battle a blaze on Alpine Street Saturday night, Aug. 31.&nbsp;

Bridgeport firefighters battle a blaze on Alpine Street Saturday night, Aug. 31. 

 Photo Credit: Bridgeport Fire Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

The blaze began in Fairfield County around 8:20 p.m. at a house in the 40 block of Alpine Street in Bridgeport, authorities said. 

Firefighters battled the flames for hours before they got it under control. Though it wasn't before the fire had gutted the home, authorities said. Luckily, the family escaped before they were hurt. 

A firefighter was not as lucky. They were injured while working at the home. Authorities did not release the injured firefighter's name but said their wounds were not considered life-threatening.

The Red Cross is working with the family to help them find housing.  

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. 

to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE