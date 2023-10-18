Fair 48°

Fatal Incident: Person Jumps From Bridgeport Overpass Into Route 8 Traffic

A person died overnight after allegedly jumping off the Route 8 overpass into traffic in Fairfield County.

The area of the fatal incident. Photo Credit: Unsplash via Scott Rodgerson/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

The incident took place in Bridgeport around 9:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 17 on the overpass at Chopsey Hill Road.

Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for Bridgeport, said Connecticut State Police notified the Bridgeport Police over the hotline that a pedestrian was struck on Route 8 northbound near the exit ramp.

Bridgeport police, fire, and EMS responded and found the person dead at the scene, Appleby said.

While investigating, state police confirmed with bystanders that the pedestrian jumped off the overpass on Chopsey Hill Road.

Bridgeport Police and state police are investigating the incident. 

The name or gender of the person who was killed has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates. 

