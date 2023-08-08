Fatal Crash: Bridgeport Man Pulled From Underneath SUV

The incident occurred in Bridgeport around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Colorado Avenue.

According to Capt. Lonnie Blackwell, of the Bridgeport Police, the victim was driving a 2005 Suzuki 1000 motorcycle when he crashed with a 2022 Toyota Rav 4.

The driver of the motorcycle was pulled from underneath the Toyota RAV4 by emergency responders and was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital for treatment.

The operator of the RAV4 was identified as a 43-year-old New York resident.

The Bridgeport man was pronounced dead after resuscitation attempts, said Blackwell.

The Bridgeport Police Traffic Division is currently investigating the cause of the crash and encourages anyone who may have information to reach out to Traffic Officer Thomas Gallbronner at 203-576-7640.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted by calling 203-576-TIPS (8477).

