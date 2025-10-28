Family Pleads For Help To Send Bridgeport Mom Killed In Front Of Baby Girl Back To Home Country

Evelyn Rayo-Mairena, 24, was found lying in the street on Black Rock Avenue in Bridgeport on Oct. 21 with a gunshot wound, police said. Officers were called to the area after her 1-year-old daughter was found alone on a nearby porch.

Authorities have not made any arrests in the case, but said detectives have strong leads in identifying the shooter. Investigators have ruled out Rayo-Mairena’s longtime partner and the child’s father, Deglis Perez, who was working out of the area on a construction project when the shooting happened, according to Bridgeport police.

Now, Rayo-Mairena’s friends and loved ones are rallying around Perez as he begins a new life with his daughter. Their first goal: raise enough money to send Rayo-Mairena’s remains home.

A GoFundMe campaign launched last week aims to raise $10,000 to make that possible. The fundraiser does not disclose where she is from, and an email sent to the organizer was not immediately returned.

Evelyn leaves behind a baby girl just 1 year old, who now depends on the love and support of our entire community,” the GoFundMe description reads. “Her husband, Deglis Perez, worked in construction, constantly traveling to provide for his family. Now, after this unimaginable tragedy, he needs to take some time to care for his daughter, process his grief, and rebuild their lives.

Bridgeport police ask anyone with information about Rayo-Mairena’s killing to contact Detective Elizabeth Santora at 203-581-5291.

Click here for more information on the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.