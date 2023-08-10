Extradited Bridgeport Murder Suspect Confesses, Police Say

Anthony Marion, age 58, of Bridgeport, was extradited from Fulton County, Georgia on Wednesday, Aug. 9, and offered a full confession to detectives, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police Department

Marion was wanted for the Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, stabbing assault of 58-year-old Gregory Williams, of Bridgeport, that resulted in his death on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, Gilleran said.

Williams was 68 at the time of his death. The state Medical Examiner's Office ruled the cause of his death as respiratory complications due to a remote stab wound of the torso. The manner of his death was listed as a homicide.

Marion was charged with murder and held on a $1.5 million bond.

"Exceptional/remarkable work by Detective Keith Hanson," Gilleran said. "He was able to secure an arrest warrant for Marion in under three months. The Bridgeport Police Department’s thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the Williams family."

