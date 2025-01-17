Ex-Bridgeport Firefighter Found Dead Day Of Sexual Assault Sentencing

The body of Harold Clarke Sr., a 34-year veteran of the Bridgeport Fire Department, was found using GPS after a court official contacted town police, authorities said.

Clarke had been convicted last year of two counts of second-degree sexual assault and stood to face up to 20 years in prison during Friday's hearing, NBC Connecticut said.

Officials did not say where Bridgeport police found Clarke's body or how he died, but officers are investigating it.

"I send my condolences to Harold Clarke’s family," Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said in a statement. "I'm deeply sorry for your loss, please know that my thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time. I’m wishing you comfort and peace during this time of sorrow."

