Show Your Trivia Knowledge In Support Of 4-CT And Connecticut

Content Partner: 4-CT
Show your smarts for a good cause with 4-CT's Trivia Night.
Show your smarts for a good cause with 4-CT's Trivia Night. Photo Credit: 4-CT

What is a traditional way of knowing if it’s a good month to eat oysters? What is Ukraine’s national instrument? Cy Young holds the MLB record with 511 career wins. With 417 career wins, what pitcher has the second most? Who was the third U.S. president’s vice president?

Think you know? Prove it.

Not just for Jeopardy-contestant wannabes, the Connecticut COVID-19 Charity Connection (4-CT) is holding its first Trivia Night on Wednesday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Teams of two to five members can register for $150—but register soon to secure your spot. All registration fees go toward supporting front-line non-profits that are helping those disproportionately affected COVID-19 in our state.

The Big Quiz Thing, the host and provider of corporate and private quiz events since 2002, is known for turning the friendly bar-trivia formula into a big-time entertainment event. Prizes like Highclere Castle Gin Special Edition and pounds of Stew Leonard’s brownies, among others, will be awarded—and bragging rights are on the line!

Since its inception in March, 4-CT has raised over $18 million to aid organizations that help those most impacted by COVID-19, including healthcare workers, food banks, and more. 

Go to 4-CT Trivia Night to register your team. Visit 4-CT to learn more about the organization.

(And in case you were wondering: The months without “R” in their spelling, the bandura, Walter Johnson of the Washington Senators and Aaron Burr.)

Daily Voice produced this article as part of a paid Content Partnership with our advertiser, 4-CT

We are highly selective with our Content Partners, and only share stories that we believe are truly valuable to the communities we serve.

To learn more about Content Partnerships, click here.

