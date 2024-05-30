Eatery Closes On Short Notice, Now Operating Food Truck In Bridgeport

Everybody Eatz, located at 3927 Main Street in Bridgeport, was a restaurant whose slogan was "Where gourmet meets soul food."

It announced on Facebook and Instagram that it had closed and would launch a food truck and catering beginning in June.

"No more rent or landlords," the Tuesday, May 28 announcement said. "This year (is) about branding & ownership & next year about expanding."

Owner Tyre Holman, who started with a food truck, did not provide any reason for the closure of the restaurant he opened in January 2023.

Holman did say he was available for catering and with the food truck. To check it out, visit his Facebook or Instagram pages.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.