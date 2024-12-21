Dylan Cruz-Tillery, 18, turned himself over to police on Friday, Dec. 20, and was charged with assault in the first degree and carrying a pistol without a permit, Bridgeport police said. He was being held on a $250,000 bond.

The shooting happened on Oct. 29 at the school's Marina Dining Hall. Cruz-Tillery had gotten into an argument online that spilled into the real world when Cruz-Tillery allegedly shot them in the arm, authorities said.

Cruz-Tillery exited out a side door and escaped into the dorm room of his 17-year-old girlfriend, according to CT Insider. The girl allegedly hid the gun in a container of spaghetti and meatballs, the report continues.

It's unclear if she will face any charges in this investigation.

Cruz-Tillery changed clothes and ran away.

Police later received an anonymous tip about how Cruz-Tillery escaped and where they could find the gun, the CT Insider report said.

