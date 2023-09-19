Duo Threaten Each Other With Machetes In Bridgeport, Police Say

The incident took place in Bridgeport on Sunday, Sept. 17 on the 200 block of Willow Street.

On-scene witness reports indicated the dispute was about a vehicle blocking a driveway and a verbal altercation between Clive Samuels, age 46, of Stratford, and New Haven County resident Christine Medley, age 47, of New Haven, said Scott Appleby, director of Bridgeport's Emergency Management.

It was reported that during the dispute Samuels grabbed what was reported to be a machete and began waving it and Medley had a broom and struck Samuels during the dispute while in the middle of the street, Appleby said.

Appleby said after the two were separated by officers, they found that Medley grabbed what was described also as a machete of her own from a vehicle on-site.

Samuels was charged with:

Reckless endangerment

Breach of peace

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Assault

He was held on a $20,000 bond.

Medley was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon and breach of peace. She was held on a $15,000 bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.