Fair 69°

SHARE

Duo Threaten Each Other With Machetes In Bridgeport, Police Say

A man and woman involved in a neighbor dispute in Fairfield County ended up threatening each other with machetes as the fight escalated.

From left: Christine Medley and Clive Samuels
From left: Christine Medley and Clive Samuels Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident took place in Bridgeport on Sunday, Sept. 17 on the 200 block of  Willow Street.

On-scene witness reports indicated the dispute was about a vehicle blocking a driveway and a verbal altercation between Clive Samuels, age 46, of Stratford, and New Haven County resident Christine Medley, age 47, of New Haven, said Scott Appleby, director of Bridgeport's Emergency Management.

It was reported that during the dispute Samuels grabbed what was reported to be a machete and began waving it and Medley had a broom and struck Samuels during the dispute while in the middle of the street, Appleby said.

Appleby said after the two were separated by officers, they found that Medley grabbed what was described also as a machete of her own from a vehicle on-site.

Samuels was charged with:

  • Reckless endangerment
  • Breach of peace
  • Carrying a dangerous weapon
  • Assault 

He was held on a $20,000 bond.

Medley was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon and breach of peace. She was held on a $15,000 bond.

to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE