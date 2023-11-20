Duo Beats, Robs 75-Year-Old In His Bridgeport Backyard, Police Say

The incident happened Thursday, Nov. 16, in Bridgeport at a home on East Main Street, according to Bridgeport Police.

Both men approached the victim with their hands in their pockets, motioning that they had a gun, police said.

They allegedly punched the victim and pushed him against a dumpster before stealing his wallet.

The victim suffered a minor head injury in the ordeal.

The following morning, on Friday, Nov. 17, detectives arrested 33-year-old Carlos Souffront and 46-year-old Angel Martinez, both of Bridgeport, in connection with the attack.

At the time of their arrest, they were traveling in an SUV that had been stolen out of Stratford and was used to flee the robbery, police said. They were also wearing the same clothes.

Souffront was immediately taken into custody and Martinez was apprehended after allegedly attempting to flee from police.

According to investigators, the attack on the Bridgeport victim was captured on surveillance video.

Souffront and Martinez are each charged with:

Robbery

Assault

Larceny

Martinez was already wanted on warrants for burglary and larceny.

