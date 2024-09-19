Driver Critical After Bridgeport Crashes Following Suspected Medical Emergency: Report

The crash happened in Fairfield County around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, near the intersection of East Main and York Streets, NBC Connecticut reported.

A call to Bridgeport police was not immediately returned.

The driver, who is in their 40s, crashed into a vehicle, before mounting the sidewalk and hit multiple parked cars without stopping, the report continued.

Investigators believe the driver may have had a seizure at the time of the crash.

They were taken to an area hospital, where they were listed in critical condition as of Thursday.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.