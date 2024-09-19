Fair 83°

Driver Critical After Bridgeport Crashes Following Suspected Medical Emergency: Report

A driver suffering a medical emergency crashed into multiple cars in Connecticut earlier this week, leaving them in critical condition, a report said. 

Josh Lanier
The crash happened in Fairfield County around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, near the intersection of East Main and York Streets, NBC Connecticut reported

A call to Bridgeport police was not immediately returned. 

The driver, who is in their 40s, crashed into a vehicle, before mounting the sidewalk and hit multiple parked cars without stopping, the report continued. 

Investigators believe the driver may have had a seizure at the time of the crash. 

They were taken to an area hospital, where they were listed in critical condition as of Thursday.

