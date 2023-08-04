Driver Charged With Illegally Towing Vehicles From Bridgeport-Owned Properties

Samuel Sauders, age 45, of Bridgeport, was arrested Thursday, Aug. 3 on a warrant following an investigation into complaints.
The warrant stems from numerous criminal complaints that began in Sept. 2022 for the illegal towing of vehicles by a contracted tow operator for the housing authority, including the Fireside Apartments and other properties, said Bridgeport Police Sgt. Darryl Wilson.
Saunders was charged with:
- Larceny in the second-degree
- Larceny in the fifth degree
- Vendor fraud
- Operating without a wrecker license
- Charging excessive wrecker rates
His bond was set at $20,000.
This investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with further information can contact Detective Timothy Leonard at 203-576-7640 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.
