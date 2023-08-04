Overcast 77°

Driver Charged With Illegally Towing Vehicles From Bridgeport-Owned Properties

A Fairfield County tow truck driver has been charged with multiple counts of larceny for allegedly illegally towing vehicles from Bridgeport Housing Authority properties.

Kathy Reakes
Samuel Sauders, age 45, of Bridgeport, was arrested Thursday, Aug. 3 on a warrant following an investigation into complaints.

The warrant stems from numerous criminal complaints that began in Sept. 2022 for the illegal towing of vehicles by a contracted tow operator for the housing authority, including the Fireside Apartments and other properties, said Bridgeport Police Sgt. Darryl Wilson.

Saunders was charged with:

  • Larceny in the second-degree
  • Larceny in the fifth degree
  • Vendor fraud
  • Operating without a wrecker license
  • Charging excessive wrecker rates

His bond was set at $20,000.

This investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with further information can contact Detective Timothy Leonard at 203-576-7640 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

