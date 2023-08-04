Driver Charged With Illegally Towing Vehicles From Bridgeport-Owned Properties

Samuel Sauders, age 45, of Bridgeport, was arrested Thursday, Aug. 3 on a warrant following an investigation into complaints.

The warrant stems from numerous criminal complaints that began in Sept. 2022 for the illegal towing of vehicles by a contracted tow operator for the housing authority, including the Fireside Apartments and other properties, said Bridgeport Police Sgt. Darryl Wilson.

Saunders was charged with:

Larceny in the second-degree

Larceny in the fifth degree

Vendor fraud

Operating without a wrecker license

Charging excessive wrecker rates

His bond was set at $20,000.

This investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with further information can contact Detective Timothy Leonard at 203-576-7640 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.