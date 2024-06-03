The Fairfield County crash occurred in Bridgeport around 6:20 p.m., Sunday, June 2, in the area of 1853 Stratford Ave.

According to Sgt. Darryl Wilson of the Bridgeport Police, responding officers found two individuals on the ground next to Stratford Avenue and Edwin Street. The two appeared to be seriously injured and unresponsive.

Wilson said the two received medical assistance and were transported to the Bridgeport Hospital Medical Center by AMR.

The Bridgeport Police Serious Crash Team and the Southern Fairfield County Traffic Unit were requested and responded to the location.

According to Wilson, the scene was reconstructed. A preliminary investigation found that a 2012 black Chevy Equinox was traveling south on Bishop Avenue and attempted to turn left onto Stratford Avenue.

The Equinox struck a 2004 black Suzuki GSX-R1000 that was traveling east on Stratford Avenue, causing the motorcycle to hit a parked 2014 white Dodge Ram 1500.

The 2004 black Suzuki GSX-R1000 was driven by 32-year-old Carlos Jean Parra Rodriquez of Stratford, with a 21-year-old passenger identified as Pennsylvania resident Deivi Suarez of Allentown.

While at the hospital, the operator and passenger died from their injuries, Wilson said.

The driver of the Equinox was identified as an 18-year-old Bridgeport resident who was not injured.

The passenger, a 15-year-old Bridgeport resident, was treated at Bridgeport Hospital Medical Center for minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Eroildo Quiles at 475-422-6141, Eroildo.Quiles@bridgeportct.gov, or the Bridgeport Police Tips Hotline at 203-576-TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.