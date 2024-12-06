Demetrius Hunter, 41, was sentenced to 17 years in prison, suspended after serving 12, for sexually assaulting a 34-year-old woman in Bridgeport on Aug. 9, 2023, the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice said Thursday, Dec. 5.

Hunter will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, according to Judge Robin Pavia's ruling.

During a two-day trial, the victim testified that she was walking along Iranistan Avenue in Bridgeport when Hunter grabbed her by the hair, dragged her into a nearby backyard, and violently sexually assaulted her, authorities reported.

A neighbor who heard her screams for help called 911. When police arrived, Hunter had fled, leaving the victim crying in the street, authorities said.

“This office will continue to prosecute and hold accountable those who commit horrific acts against all members of our society,” said Joseph T. Corradino, State’s Attorney for the Judicial District of Bridgeport. “The judge’s sentence will hopefully help the victim on her path to healing by knowing that the defendant has been brought to justice for his crimes.”

For anyone who has been impacted by sexual violence, confidential help is available at the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE.

