Customers Beware: Eversource Warns Of Uptick In Scammers Targeting CT Residents

Eversource says now is the time of year when the company typically sees an uptick in scams seeking to swindle customers out of their money.

“Scam artists use sophisticated and intimidating tactics and can be hard to detect,” the company said. “Inform yourself about the tactics used and protect your information.”

One of the most common schemes involves phone calls impersonating Eversource employees and demanding immediate payment in order to prevent electric service from being shut off.

The company said customers who are truly at risk of having their service disconnected will always receive a written notice in the mail.

“Be wary any time someone tries to convince you that you must act immediately,” the company said.

Another red flag? Someone claiming that you overpaid your utility bill and claiming they need your bank account or credit card information to process a refund.

Customers were also warned to be on the lookout for phishing text messages requesting personal information and requests for a “deposit” to install a new meter.

Eversource offered the following tips to avoid falling victim to scammers:

Verify the caller is legitimate by asking for basic information. Our representatives will always be able to provide the name on the account, the account address and the exact past due balance.

Our representatives will always be able to provide the name on the account, the account address and the exact past due balance. Never immediately pay, regardless of what the caller knows about your account or offers as an incentive. If the caller is requesting an immediate payment using a third-party service, at another location or via a prepaid debit card, hang up immediately and contact us.

If the caller is requesting an immediate payment using a third-party service, at another location or via a prepaid debit card, hang up immediately and contact us. Never wire money to someone you don’t know. Once you wire money, you cannot get it back.

Once you wire money, you cannot get it back. Do not accept offers from anyone to pay your bill or provide any other service for a fee. Even if the person you're speaking with claims to be an Eversource employee, it's likely a scam.

Even if the person you're speaking with claims to be an Eversource employee, it's likely a scam. Do not click on links or call numbers that appear in unexpected emails or texts. If you click on a link, your computer could become infected with malware, including viruses that can steal your information and compromise your computer.

Find more information on Eversource's website.

