The incident occurred in Bridgeport around 9:20 a.m., Wednesday, June 19, in the 1200 block of Iranistan Avenue.

According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police officers located the victim with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

He was transported by AMR ambulance to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition on Thursday, June 20.

The Detective Bureau Homicide Squad responded and took charge of the investigation. The suspected shooter, identified as 45-year-old Hommy Rodriguez of Bridgeport, was apprehended by K9 Officer Corey Baldwin and his K9 “Ace” within minutes of the shooting, Gilleran said.

Rodriguez was charged with:

Criminal attempt – murder

Assault

Criminal possession of a firearm.

The bond was set at $1.5 million, and he is scheduled to be arraigned at Bridgeport Superior Court on Thursday.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Homicide Detective Jeffrey Holtz at 203-581-5293 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

"The department’s thoughts and prayers go out to the victim and his family," Gilleran said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

