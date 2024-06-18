CT 3-Year-Old ID'd As Drowning Victim

The incident occurred in Bridgeport around 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, at a home on the city's west side.

According to Tiadora Josef, spokeswoman for the Bridgeport Police, the child was found unresponsive in a small 3-foot children's pool.

First responders immediately began CPR and other life-saving measures on the child, Josef said. The child was rushed to Bridgeport Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The Detective Bureau responded and took charge of the investigation.

Currently, it appears to be an accidental drowning, Josef said.

"The Bridgeport Police offer our condolences to the family and friends for this tragic loss," police said.

