'We Will Miss All Of You': Longtime Black Rock Eatery To Close

After decades in business, a popular Fairfield County restaurant will soon close its doors for good.

Taco Loco in Black Rock will close after Friday, April 29, as the owners plan to retire after many years in business, according to an announcement on the restaurant's website.

The restaurant is located at 3170 Fairfield Ave.

"Taco Loco has been a cornerstone of Black Rock for forty years, and our neighborhood, community, and customers have been our cornerstone," owner Miguel Tomasio said in the announcement. "We have enjoyed serving all of you and being a part of this fantastic community. You have helped us grow from a little taco shop on Main Street, to a complete success!"

Tomasio added that his son, Zachary, has taken over and grown the catering and food truck side of their business.

"It is bittersweet for Rose and I to announce that we will be closing the restaurant, but we are thrilled that our Taco Loco and Loco Catering food trucks will continue to roll on, headed by our son, Zachary," he said.

Tomasio said new owners will take over the Taco Loco restaurant space and open an eatery called Parchados en La Fonda.

The Taco Loco food trucks will move to a new prep kitchen location and continue the catering business from there, he said.

"We will miss all of you as you have been family to us," Tomasio said. "Being in Bridgeport for forty years, we have been fortunate to know generations of customers. From your parents bringing you to Taco Loco has a child, to your first date, to your engagement, to your children, and now your grandchildren. We have lived life with you and you with us, enjoying your company every step of the way."

