Stabbing Victim Shoots, Kills Attacker In Bridgeport

The incident took place in Bridgeport around 6:20 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 8 on the 500 block of Brooks Street.

Bridgeport Police responded to the area on reports of a stabbing and shots fired, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.

Once on the scene, officers located an unresponsive Bridgeport man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest, Gilleran said.

The victim was located lying outdoors and partially in the street. Medics arrived and pronounced him deceased at the scene.

Gilleran said first responding officers also found a 54-year-old Waterbury man inside a residence suffering from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds. Medics transported the man to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Officers secured the crime scene and notified the Detective Bureau which has taken charge of the investigation.

"The preliminary investigation suggests that both the deceased and the critically injured party knew one another," Gilleran said.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call Homicide Detective Keith Hanson at 203-581-5243 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

"The Bridgeport Police Department’s thoughts and prayers go out to both families who were impacted by this tragic event," Gilleran added.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.