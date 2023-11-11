Bridgeport Resident 1 Of 4 Charged With Stealing From Public Assistance Programs

The four included were arrested on separate warrants from the office of the state Chief State Attorney's Office and included:

Livia Brown, age 35, of East Hartford, Hartford County

Jetaun Green, age 41, of Bridgeport

Lexxiani Lopez, age 23, of Hartford

Carmelo Davila, age 34, of New Haven

All four were charged with larceny and Davila, Green, and Lopez also were charged with one count of false statement.

According to the arrest warrant affidavits:

Brown is accused of fraudulently obtaining $7,434 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits she was not entitled to receive. Brown was released on a promise to appear.

Green received $6,021 in SNAP benefits that she was not entitled to receive. Green was released on a promise to appear.

Lopez received $2,680 in benefits from SNAP that she was not entitled to receive. Lopez was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond.

Davila is accused of fraudulently obtaining $1,345 in SNAP benefits and $1,631 in (SAGA) cash assistance benefits he was not entitled to receive. Davila was released on a promise to appear.

