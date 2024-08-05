Fair 87°

SHARE

Bridgeport Police Release New Cold Case Homicide Video Series 'Park City Confidential'

A Fairfield County Police Department has released the first episode of its new cold case homicide video series.

Bridgeport Police have released the first episode of its new cold case homicide video series 'Park City Confidential.' 

Bridgeport Police have released the first episode of its new cold case homicide video series 'Park City Confidential.' 

 Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The Bridgeport Police Department released the initial episode of its first-ever cold case homicide video series, "Park City Confidential," on Monday, Aug. 5.

The series' objective is to generate tips from the public. Each episode will be approximately five minutes in length and feature interviews with detectives and family members of victims, according to department spokeswoman Tiadora Josef 

Episode 1 documents the murder of Abdul Lemon on Remington St. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, Josef said

Josef said Lemon was shot several times at around 1:30 a.m. The homicide unit already has strong leads in Lemon's killing. 

Detective Thomas Harper is handling the case. He can be reached at 203-581-5239.

"Park City Confidential" is produced by the Bridgeport Police Department's Homicide Unit.

The department anticipates releasing a new episode every two months, if not sooner.

"Park City Confidential can be seen on all of the Bridgeport Police Department's social media platforms - Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X.

to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE