Bridgeport Police Release New Cold Case Homicide Video Series 'Park City Confidential'

The Bridgeport Police Department released the initial episode of its first-ever cold case homicide video series, "Park City Confidential," on Monday, Aug. 5.

The series' objective is to generate tips from the public. Each episode will be approximately five minutes in length and feature interviews with detectives and family members of victims, according to department spokeswoman Tiadora Josef

Episode 1 documents the murder of Abdul Lemon on Remington St. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, Josef said

Josef said Lemon was shot several times at around 1:30 a.m. The homicide unit already has strong leads in Lemon's killing.

Detective Thomas Harper is handling the case. He can be reached at 203-581-5239.

"Park City Confidential" is produced by the Bridgeport Police Department's Homicide Unit.

The department anticipates releasing a new episode every two months, if not sooner.

"Park City Confidential can be seen on all of the Bridgeport Police Department's social media platforms - Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X.

