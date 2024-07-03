Bridgeport Police Officer Charged With Domestic Violence

According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police Department, Officer Dani Soto, was arrested on Wednesday, July 3, following a criminal investigation that began in May into domestic violence allegations.

Soto, age 47, of Bridgeport, has been on administrative leave during the investigation.

With the department since 2017, Soto was charged with:

Five counts of stalking -- fear of physical safety

Four counts of unlawful restraint

22 counts of harassment

The bond is court set at $75,000. He will be arraigned at Bridgeport Superior Court later on Wednesday.

"We encourage victims of domestic violence to seek assistance by contacting supporting agencies such as the Center for Family Justice," said Gilleran.

The non-profit agency provides guidance, assistance, and support to help victims of domestic violence become survivors. Victims of domestic violence can contact the Center for Family Justice hotline at 203 384-9559.

Another service is the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence. The collation staff is a 24-hour toll-free hotline and can be reached at 1-888-774-2900 (English) or 1-888-831-9200 (Spanish). Both services are free and confidential.

"The Bridgeport Police Department is dedicated to building trust and legitimacy within the communities we serve by making every effort to maintain a permanent culture of transparency and accountability," Gilleran added.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Jack DeBarros at 203 581-5202 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

