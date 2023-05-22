Bridgeport PD Giving Away Locking Devices For Targeted Hyundai Cars

These vehicles have been targeted due to a missing security feature called an immobilizer, which basically tells the vehicle that a key is being used instead of a tool, said Scott Appleby of the Bridgeport Police Department.

A viral social media post has served as the basis for these upticks in thefts averaging about three to five cars a day being stolen, Appleby said.

The Bridgeport Police Department in collaboration with Hyundai is making available 120 “steering wheel locks” to minimize the theft of these vehicles.

Hyundai owners are asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Community Services at 203-576-8278 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to receive the lock.

A scheduled appointment will be made and on that day, the vehicle owner will be asked to come to the Bridgeport Police Community Services located at 1395 Sylvan Ave, Bridgeport, 06606.

The vehicle owner will need to provide a valid Bridgeport vehicle registration of the Hyundai/Kia to receive the lock.

Once the current stock of wheel locks is depleted the Bridgeport Police will arrange for more to be delivered.

This is a first come first serve for the 120 they have in stock, others will be placed on a waiting list until future stock arrives.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.