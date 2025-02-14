Bridgeport Man Robbed By Middle School Friend Over $10 Ride Home: Police

Manuel Diaz, 30, of Norwalk, was arrested early Wednesday, Feb. 12, after a Bridgeport man called police following the alleged attack, according to Connecticut State Police.

Troopers responded to the southbound Exit 29 on-ramp of I-95 around 1:15 a.m. and found an Acura TL parked at an angle against the guardrail with both passenger doors wide open. The car’s interior was in disarray, showing signs of a struggle, police said.

The victim, visibly shaken, told officers he was walking to the train station when Diaz pulled up and offered him a ride for $10. Since they had gone to middle school together, the victim trusted Diaz.

But as they neared the highway ramp, Diaz began arguing that $10 was not enough and demanded more cash, police said.

The victim told police he believed Diaz was going to rob him as tensions escalated. The argument quickly turned physical inside the car. He managed to escape, and with help from Bridgeport police, Diaz was located and arrested, authorities said.

Diaz was charged with attempted third-degree robbery, second-degree breach of peace, and improper parking on a highway. A judge set his bail at $10,000, state police said.

