Man Nabbed With Gun, Drugs During Police Foot Patrol At Housing Complex In Bridgeport

The incident occurred in Bridgeport on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Trumbull Gardens on Trumbull Avenue.

According to Sgt. Jorge Larregui of the Bridgeport Police, a high-visibility foot patrol in the housing complex, spotted five men loitering.

One of the men, identified as Javier Cabrera, age unknown, of Bridgeport, began to separate himself from the group and started running. A foot pursuit ensued through the housing complex.

Larregui said Cabrera entered an occupied apartment, and he placed a black weapon, a Glock 30 .45 auto with serial numbers obliterated, inside a shopping bag.

He then exited the apartment and was handcuffed and searched, where officers located multiple pre-packaged containers inside a green leafy-like substance consistent with marijuana. Larregui said he also had about $214 in cash, a possible sales profit.

Cabrera was charged with;

Criminal possession of a firearm (2counts)

Alteration of firearm identification mark

Possession with intent to sell

Interfering with an offer

Burglary

Criminal trespass

He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

