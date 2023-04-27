Man Found Dead 12 Hours After Police Respond To Report Of Shots Fired, Bridgeport Police Say

The incident took place in Bridgeport around 8:15 p.m., Wednesday, April 26 in the 100 block of Denver Avenue.

According to Captain Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police, officers responded to the area on Wednesday after receiving a ShotSpotter notification.

Once on the scene, officers collected several items of evidence, conducted interviews, canvassed the area, and documented their investigation, Gilleran said. But no one injured by gunfire was found.

On Thursday, April 27, around 8:30 a.m., a Bridgeport citizen called police reporting he found a body on the side of a house located within the 100 block of Denver Avenue, Gilleran said.

Officers responded to the area and located an unresponsive 25-year-old Bridgeport man positioned on the ground between a car and a house within the 100 block of Denver Avenue, he added.

Medics responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Officers secured the crime scene and notified the Detective Bureau.

The Homicide Squad has taken charge of the investigation with leads quickly developing. Detectives from the Identification Unit are currently processing the crime scene. Denver Avenue, between Fairfield Avenue & Denver Court, will be closed to thru traffic until this evening, Gilleran said.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Homicide Detective Brian Coyne at 203-581-5223 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

"Our sincerest condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim," Gilleran added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.