Man Accused Of Shooting 8-Year-Old In Ear In Bridgeport During Drive-By

The incident took place in Bridgeport on Sunday, July 23 in the 300 block of Orchard Street.

According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police, officers responded to the area around 11 p.m. after being alerted by ShotSpotter to 16 rounds being fired in the area and another for rounds on Spring Street.

Police and medics responded to the area and located an 8-year-old child suffering from an injury to his ear. The victim and his mother were transported to an area hospital where the 8-year-old child was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the ear. The mother was uninjured, Gilleran said.

Both were visiting family residing on the east side of Bridgeport when they overheard multiple gunshots and realized the child was injured.

The Bridgeport Police Department’s Detective Bureau responded and took charge of the investigation.

Chief of Police Roderick Porter has made it exceedingly clear that the Bridgeport Police Department will not tolerate gun violence in the community we serve, Gilleran said.

In early October, Detective Jeff Holtz and Detective Keith Hanson became the lead investigators for this shooting. They promptly developed their first suspect. That suspect has been identified as Jayden I. Robertson of Bridgeport.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, Robertson was arrested by members of the Bridgeport Police Task Force in connection with a separate narcotics investigation on Orchard Street.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17 Roberston was arrested and charged for the July 23, Orchard Street shooting of an 8-year-old child.

He was charged with:

Assault

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Illegal discharge of a firearm

Risk of injury to a child

Robertson was given a $200,000 bond and will be arraigned in Fairfield County Superior Court on Oct. 17.

This is an open/active investigation and additional arrests are expected.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the case officer, Homicide Detective Keith Hanson, at 203- 581-5243.

