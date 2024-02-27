Bridgeport Man Charged After 4-Hour Crime Spree Robbing Multiple Women, Sexually Assaulting 1

Cecil Mills, age 35, of Bridgeport, was arrested around 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 24 after a vehicle pursuit, crash, and foot chase that ended near the intersection of North Avenue and Madison Avenue.

According to Det. Detective Jeffrey Holtz of the Bridgeport Police, the victims all report being followed by what turned out to be a stolen Toyota Camry, before being robbed and assaulted.

Mills was charged with sexually assaulting one of the three women he allegedly robbed. That victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with minor injuries.

Holtz said the women provided similar descriptions of the suspect’s clothing and a fourth woman reported the same Camry intentionally struck her car from behind in Seaside Park. Mills fled after the victim in Seaside Park refused to stop her car.

Police began attempting to locate the Camry after the first robbery was reported at the intersection of East Main Street and Essex Street.

The second robbery and the sexual assault occurred on Wood Avenue at around 10:25 a.m.

The third robbery took place on Park Avenue at 11:15 a.m.

The victims ranged in age from 22-years-old to 52-years-old. Cash, cell phones, and other electronics were stolen in the robberies, police said.

Many of the items were recovered in the stolen Camry after it crashed including a significant quantity of narcotics, Holtz said.

Mills crashed into multiple vehicles during the pursuit. One of those accidents resulted in minor injuries.

Following his arrest, Mills was charged with:

Assault

Sexual Assault

Robbery (3 counts)

Possession of narcotics with intent to sell

Evading responsibility

Interfering with a police officer.

Mills bonds totaled $177,500.

"The arrest of Mills was the result of a well-coordinated effort between the Bridgeport Police Department's Patrol Division and Detective Bureau," Holtz said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.