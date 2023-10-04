Man Attacks Apartment Tenant With Machete In Bridgeport, Police Say

The incident took place in Bridgeport on Monday, Oct. 2 on the 80th block of Elmwood Avenue.

According to police, Morris Roberts, age 52, of Bridgeport, was charged after police responded to the apartment house where his mother once lived before her death, for a report of an assault with a dangerous weapon.

On-scene reports indicated Roberts had an altercation with a person known to him and the person received a non-life-threatening wound from a machete, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Mangement for Bridgeport.

Roberts was arresated on the scene and charged with:

Conspiracy to commit murder

Criminal trespass

Criminal mischief

Assault

Threatening

Reckless endagerment

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Physical threat

He is being held on a $85,000 bond.

