Bridgeport Man Accused Of Attempted Identity Theft At Bank

A man was caught in Connecticut after allegedly using a fake driver’s license to try to access another person’s bank account information at a local bank, according to police.

Oronde S. Homan, age 42.

 Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
The incident occurred on Friday, Nov. 22, at approximately 3:40 p.m., when Oxford Police responded to the bank after a report of suspicious activity. Officers found a man, later identified as Oronde S. Homan, age 42, seated at the customer service desk. 

Police said no other customers were present at the time.

According to authorities, a bank employee told officers that Homan presented a Connecticut driver’s license to obtain bank statements. 

Upon comparing the account holder’s scanned license to the one provided, the employee noticed significant differences and contacted police.

An officer ran the license through a Department of Motor Vehicles inquiry and discovered that while the name, date of birth, and address matched, the photograph on file did not resemble the suspect, Connecticut State Police said. 

Homan later admitted that a friend gave him the fake ID and asked him to use it to obtain the bank records.

  • Homan was charged with:
  • Identity theft in the third degree.
  • Criminal impersonation.
  • Forgery in the second degree.

Police said he was released on a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on Thursday, Dec. 5. 

The identity theft victim has been notified, police said.

