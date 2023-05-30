18-Year-old Stabbed To Death In Bridgeport

The teen was found in Bridgeport around 7:45 p.m., Sunday, May 29 when Bridgeport Police responded to the 1100 block of Park Avenue for a report of a person stabbed, said Bridgeport Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran.

Gilleran said the teen was suffering from multiple stab wound injuries to the torso. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

The Detective Bureau Homicide Squad has responded and taken charge of the investigation. A crime scene along Park Avenue was processed by the BPD Forensic Identification Unit and cleared at approximately 11 p.m.

"Detectives believe this is an isolated incident where the victim likely knew his attacker(s)," Gilleran said.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Homicide Detective Jeffrey Holtz at 203-581-5293 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

"The Bridgeport Police Department’s thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family and friends," Gilleran said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.