Woman Charged In Death Of Her 4-Week-Old Granddaughter In Bridgeport

Eleanor Herman, age 61, of Bridgeport, was charged on Tuesday, Jan. 23 for the Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, death.

According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police, officers were called to a Bronx Avenue home for a child not breathing.

The baby was transported to the hospital by her uncle before police arrived, Gilleran said.

Medical staff pronounced the baby dead, he added.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the manner of death was homicide (ingestion of drugs) and the cause of death was acute intoxication from the combined effects of fentanyl and para-fluoro fentanyl, Gilleran said.

A criminal investigation was conducted by the Bridgeport Police Department’s Detective Bureau, Gilleran said.

During the investigation, it was determined that Herman was the immediate and sole caregiver for the child for more than three hours leading up to her death.

Herman has a history of heroin abuse and resided with her infant granddaughter at the time of her death, police said.

Herman was taken into custody and charged with manslaughter and risk of injury to a child.

She is being held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Jan. 24 in Bridgeport.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

