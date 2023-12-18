33-Year-Old Critical Following Shooting Inside Home In Bridgeport

The incident took place in Bridgeport around 12:40 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 17 in the 400 block of Hollister Avenue.

Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police said the unidentified man went to an area hospital after being shot.

Citizens in the area contacted police with additional police and officers responded to the area where they located the crime scene where multiple items of evidence were found, Gilleran said.d

Numerous citizens have been interviewed and detectives are currently documenting their investigation.

The Bridgeport Police Department is asking anyone with information about the crime to contact the case officer, Det. Kevin Cronin, at 203-581-5292. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips line at 203 576-TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.