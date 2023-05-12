Attempted Bridgeport Student Kidnapper Charged In Third Incident

Antonio Dossantos, age 36, was arrested on Thursday, April 27, for the first two incidents in which he confessed to attempting to grab two girls and force them into his vehicle.

Both victims were able to break away and run to safety, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.

He was arrested again on Friday, May 12 for a third incident that took place on Friday, July 16, 2021, for allegedly attempting to kidnap a 14-year-old girl at Central High School who was waiting outside for her father to pick her up, Gilleran said.

According to Gilleran, on that day, Bridgeport Police were dispatched to the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Taft Avenue on the report of an attempted kidnapping.

The victim told police that a man grabbed her around the head and attempted to drag her into a black car, Gilleran added.

The girl resisted by pushing away from her attacker. The man then ran to his car and fled the area traveling northbound on Lincoln Boulevard In 2021, police were unable to apprehend a suspect for this crime, police said.

On Saturday, April 29, Bridgeport Police were contacted by one of the parents of the 14-year-old victim from the 2021 incident. The victim, who is now 16, recognized her attacker from a press release provided by the police department, Gilleran said.

An investigation was conducted by Detective Angel Llanos and an arrest warrant was secured for Dossantos.

Dossantos was arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court on Friday to face additional charges of risk of injury to a child and criminal attempt kidnapping.

He remains in custody.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Angel Llanos, at 203-581-5238. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.