Angela Pagan was struck near the corner of Park Avenue and Maplewood Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 13, authorities said. Multiple people called 911, and first responders were dispatched quickly to the scene.

Paramedics rushed her to St. Vincent’s Hospital, where she died at approximately 10:29 p.m., officials said.

Investigators said the driver who hit Pagan was heading north on Park Avenue, and they sped away from the scene after the crash.

The fatal wreck remains under investigation, and Bridgeport police are asking anyone with information to contact Officer E. Quiles at 203-576-7640 or Eroildo.Quiles@Bridgeportct.gov.

Anonymous tips can be left at 203-576-TIPS.

