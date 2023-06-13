Alleged Bridgeport Murderer Nabbed: Police

Bridgeport police announced that on Monday, June 12, Andre Johnson was arrested for the murder of 25-year-old Aaron Hunt.

Johnson, aged 28, was wanted in relation to the incident since May 2023, when investigators announced him as the primary suspect for the April 2023 murder of Hunt.

Police first responded to the scene of the crime on April 26 at approximately 8:15 p.m., when a ShotSpotter gunshot detection device notified them of an incident on the 100 block of Denver Avenue in Bridgeport.

Officers canvassed the area, gathered evidence, and conducted interviews; however, Hunt’s body was not discovered until the next day at 8 a.m., when they found the victim on the ground between a car and a house on the 100 block.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

When a warrant for Johnson’s arrest was announced on May 4, 2023, police announced he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Johnson was apprehended by members of the US Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force, Bridgeport Police Homicide Detectives, members of the Bridgeport Violent Crime Task Force, and the Waterbury Police Department.

This story is ongoing.

