Alert Issued For Missing 16-Year-Old From Bridgeport

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old from Fairfield County. 

Antonio Vargas, age 16, has been missing from Bridgeport since Tuesday, May 16. Photo Credit: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
Ben Crnic
Antonio Vargas, age 16, has been missing from Bridgeport since Tuesday, May 16, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. 

Vargas is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 150 pounds. 

Anyone with information regarding Vargas's whereabouts is asked to call Bridgeport Police at 1-203-576-7671. 

