Alert Issued For Missing 16-Year-Old From Bridgeport

Antonio Vargas, age 16, has been missing from Bridgeport since Tuesday, May 16, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Vargas is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Vargas's whereabouts is asked to call Bridgeport Police at 1-203-576-7671.

