9 Family Members Of Beloved Bridgeport School Custodian Killed In Florida Crash

The incident occurred on Monday, Aug. 5, in the Palm Beach County city of Belle Glade.

In a statement on Tuesday, Aug. 6, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Carmela Levy-David did not name the employee but offered words of sympathy.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the devastating news that one of our cherished custodial staff members has suffered an unimaginable loss," Levy-David said. "Nine members of their family were tragically killed in a car accident out of state.

"On behalf of the entire Bridgeport Public Schools community, I extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to our colleague and their family during this incredibly challenging time."

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. on the Block Hattan Highway in Belle Glade.

According to Therese Barbera of the Sheriff's Office, 10 people were in the van, and four were pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition, Barbera said, six were transported to a local hospital where five additional victims were pronounced dead.

"We have one survivor for 10 victims," she said.

The six were children under the age of 15, including a toddler, the accident report says.

The report said Bridgeport residents included Monique Lee Tucker, Naleia Tucker, and Kamdien Edwards.

“On behalf of the City of Bridgeport, I want to express our deepest condolences to the custodial staff member who lost their family members during a tragic accident," said Ganim. "The amount of grief that comes from losing a loved one is never easy, and unfortunately, this instance calls for an unparalleled amount of sorrow as multiple losses have taken place."

A GoFundMe effort has been started to help the family cover funeral expenses for the nine.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

